Air customs seizes over 2.50 kgs of gold smuggled from Gulf

About 2.65 kgs of gold was seized by customs officials from four passengers from the Middle East, who landed at the Karipur International airport in two separate chartered flights on Monday. Air Customs officials said the total value of the seized gold was worth Rs 87 lakh.

About 1.25 kg of gold concealed in paste form was seized from a passenger who arrived from Sharjah in an early morning Air Arabia flight. In another seizure, nearly 1.40 kg of gold was seized from three passengers who arrived from Dubai in a chartered flight operated by Fly Dubai.

Separate cases have been registered against the four and investigations are on, they said. Recently a similar instance of gold smuggling was reported from Kannur.

The Air Customs officials of Kannur International Airport had seized nearly half-a-kilo gold from a passenger who arrived at the airport in a chartered flight from Dubai. The gold, in paste form, was concealed in his undergarment.