Ghaziabad: Delhi man kills woman for turning down marriage proposal, arrested

A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a 19-year-old woman to death in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district for rejecting his marriage proposal, police said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Sher Khan, a native of Delhi's Sunder Nagri area. He was arrested on Sunday, they said.

On June 17, the woman was returning from Tulsi Niketan Colony market with her parents. On their way back, she and her mother stopped to eat something, while her father came back home, they said. Khan reached there and stabbed the woman several times, they added.

The woman was rushed to GTB Hospital, Delhi, where doctors declared her brought dead, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI. According to the woman's father, Khan had been pressuring her to marry him even though she had rejected his proposal. Her marriage had already been fixed with another person, the officer said.

Khan was arrested on Sunday night by a team of police and crime branch from Panchsheel Colony of Teela Mod area, they said. His brother Imran and brother-in-law Rizwan have also been arrested for sheltering him. The knife used in the commission of the crime has also been recovered, SSP Nathani said.

Two accomplices of Khan -- Asiz alias Ashiq and Amir Chaudhary -- were arrested on the day of the incident, the police said..