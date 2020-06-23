Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Bengal: 14 more deaths take COVID-19 toll to 569; 413 fresh cases detected

Fourteen more people died of coronavirus in West Bengal on Monday, taking the state's death toll to 569, while 413 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 14,358, a health department bulletin said.With the fresh infections, the total number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 5,102. At least 390 people have been discharged from different hospitals in West Bengal in the last 24 hours.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-06-2020 01:25 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 01:03 IST
West Bengal: 14 more deaths take COVID-19 toll to 569; 413 fresh cases detected
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Fourteen more people died of coronavirus in West Bengal on Monday, taking the state's death toll to 569, while 413 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 14,358, a health department bulletin said. Twelve out of the 14 deaths were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, it said.

Of the 14 deaths, seven were from Kolkata, three each from Howrah and North 24 Parganas, and one from Hooghly. In the last 24 hours, 413 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 14,358, the bulletin said.

Of these, Kolkata registered the maximum number of cases at 81. With the fresh infections, the total number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 5,102.

At least 390 people have been discharged from different hospitals in West Bengal in the last 24 hours. The discharge rate in the state has improved to 60.50 per cent.

Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay claimed that West Bengal's rate of discharge has bettered the national average of around 55.48 per cent. Since Sunday evening, 9,363 samples have been tested in the state, taking the total number of such tests to 4,10,854, the bulletin said.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Nigeria cuts production of 13.67 million barrels of oil amid COVID-19 lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal: 14 more deaths take COVID-19 toll to 569; 413 fresh cases detected

Fourteen more people died of coronavirus in West Bengal on Monday, taking the states death toll to 569, while 413 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 14,358, a health department bulletin said. Twelve out of the 14 deaths were due to c...

U.S. Senate, House steer toward first votes on competing police reform bills

The Republican-led U.S. Senate and Democratic-led House of Representatives will vote this week on separate bills aimed at addressing police misconduct following George Floyds death in police custody, but neither measure is likely to become ...

Iran to send black boxes from downed Ukrainian airliner to France

Iran will send the black boxes from a downed Ukrainian airliner to France for analysis, the countries said on Monday.Iran shot down the Ukraine International Airlines flight on Jan. 8 with a ground-to-air missile, killing 176 people, in wha...

Canada's biggest city, Toronto, to reopen businesses, ending three-month lockdown

Toronto, Canadas most-populous city and financial capital, will allow businesses to reopen starting on Wednesday, joining other regions in the province of Ontario in ending a three-month pandemic lockdown, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020