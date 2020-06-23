Punjab CM lauds 2 COVID-19 positive nurses who appeared for exam from quarantine facility

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday saluted the spirit of two nurses from Patiala's Rajindra Hospital, who despite testing positive for COVID-19, requested to appear for their exam from the isolation ward. "Salute the spirit of these 2 young nurses from Rajindra Hospital, Patiala who tested positive for Covid-19. This, however, did not dishearten them and the Government agreed to their request to appear for their exam from the isolation facility itself," the Chief Minister tweeted.

So far, Punjab has recorded 4,235 number of coronavirus cases in the state with 101 deaths. As many as 2,825 people have recovered from the illness while 21,300 have been quarantined. (ANI)