Govt COVID hospitals to receive 50,000 'Made in India' ventilators through PM-CARES Fund

A sum of Rs 2,000 crore has been allocated for supplying 50,000 'Made in India' ventilators to government-run COVID hospitals across the country through the PM-CARES Fund.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 12:08 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 12:08 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

A sum of Rs 2,000 crore has been allocated for supplying 50,000 'Made in India' ventilators to government-run COVID hospitals across the country through the PM-CARES Fund. Apart from this, Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated for the welfare of migrant labourers from the fund.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), so far 2,923 ventilators have been manufactured, out of which 1,340 ventilators have already been delivered to the States/UTs. The recipients of these include Maharashtra (275), Delhi (275), Gujarat (175), Bihar (100), Karnataka (90), Rajasthan (75), among other States and Union Territories. By the end of June, additional 14,000 ventilators will be delivered to all States and UTs.

While 30,000 ventilators are being manufactured by M/s Bharat Electronics Limited, the remaining 20,000 ventilators are being manufactured by AgVa Healthcare (10,000), AMTZ Basic (5,650), AMTZ High End (4,000) and Allied Medical (350), respectively. Meanwhile, the sum of Rs 1,000 crore has been distributed on the formula of 50 per cent weightage for the population as per 2011 census, 40 per cent weightage for the number of positive COVID-19 cases and 10 per cent for equal distribution among all the States/UTs.

The sum provided under this measure will be used for arranging accommodation, food, medical treatment and transportation of the returnee workers. While Maharashtra has received Rs 181 crore under this, Uttar Pradesh (Rs 103 cr), Tamil Nadu (Rs 83 cr), Gujarat (Rs 66 cr), Delhi (Rs 55 cr), West Bengal (Rs 53 cr), Bihar (Rs 51 cr), Madhya Pradesh (Rs 50 cr), Rajasthan (Rs 50 cr) and Karnataka (Rs 34 cr).

Following the COVID-19 pandemic in India, the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) was created on March 28 this year by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. The contributions in the fund are being used for combating, containment and relief efforts against the coronavirus outbreak. (ANI)

