Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zimbabwe's Centragrid to scale up solar output

Centragrid’s Nyabira solar plant was built by China’s Sinohydro and generates 2.5 MW but it plans to build nine more units of 2.5 MW each, with work due to start in the next three months. Centragrid says it will spend $30 million, raised locally and offshore, to scale its plant to 25 MW, but Utedzi is concerned that Zimbabwe’s foreign currency shortages could dampen interest in the sector.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 13:31 IST
Zimbabwe's Centragrid to scale up solar output

Zimbabwean solar power company Centragrid plans to increase generation capacity to 25 megawatts (MW) by October 2021, helping the country chip away at a huge electricity deficit that has hurt mines and kept households in the dark for hours. The southern African country currently produces about 1,000 MW of electricity, half of peak demand, resulting in rolling power cuts after a devastating drought reduced dam levels at its hydropower plant while ageing thermal stations break down regularly.

“If we fail to solve these things, we will continue to import power from neighbouring countries. When you import power, you’re also exporting jobs,” Centragrid founder Victor Utedzi told Reuters on a solar farm in Nyabira, 35km west of the capital, Harare. Centragrid’s Nyabira solar plant was built by China’s Sinohydro and generates 2.5 MW but it plans to build nine more units of 2.5 MW each, with work due to start in the next three months.

Centragrid says it will spend $30 million, raised locally and offshore, to scale its plant to 25 MW, but Utedzi is concerned that Zimbabwe’s foreign currency shortages could dampen interest in the sector. Zimbabwe’s foreign currency shortages after years of economic crisis have left businesses struggling to import equipment, service foreign loans and pay dividends to international investors.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Wirecard CEO detained on accusation of inflating balance sheet - prosecutors

Former Wirecard Chief Executive Markus Braun has been detained on accusations of inflating the companys balance sheet and revenues to make it appear stronger and more attractive for investors and customers, prosecutors said in a statement o...

Winston Peters concerned about annexation by Israel of parts of West Bank

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters today expressed the serious concern of the New Zealand Government about the proposed annexation by Israel of parts of the West Bank. The comments are in advance of the 1 July date set by Israel for a ...

CIL's coal allocation under e-auction for non-power sector jumps to 6 MT in Apr-May

Coal Indias fuel allocation under the exclusive e-auction scheme for non-power consumers like steel and cement jumped five-fold to 6.10 million tonnes MT in the last two months. The state-owned company had allocated 1.20 MT of coal to non-p...

China says reports about 40 casualties on the Chinese side during face-off with Indian Army is "fake news."

China says reports about 40 casualties on the Chinese side during face-off with Indian Army is fake news. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020