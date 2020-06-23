New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.10 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.10 pm. . DEL2 JK-ENCOUNTER 2 militants, CRPF jawan killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama Srinagar, Jun 23 (PTI) Two unidentified militants and a CRPF jawan were killed in an encounter in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. .

DEL61 JK-CEASEFIRE Pakistani troops violate ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Kupwara Srinagar: Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Tuesday by firing mortar shells towards Indian positions, army officials here said. . DEL63 VIRUS-UP-PRIYANKA Priyanka slams UP govt over high COVID-19 mortality rate in Agra New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the high COVID-19 mortality rate in Agra, saying Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should clarify within 48 hours who was responsible for "pushing people into these adverse circumstances". .

DES16 UP-VIRUS-DEATHS-PRIYANKA Withdraw claim about virus deaths in 24 hours, Agra admin to Priyanka Lucknow: Terming it "misleading and false", the Agra administration has asked Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to withdraw the claim regarding coronavirus deaths in the district within 24 hours. . DES12 UP-SHELTER HOME-LD MAYAWATI Mayawati demands high-level probe into Kanpur shelter home case Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday said the developments at a state-run shelter home in Kanpur have once again showed the "indifferent attitude" of the Uttar Pradesh government towards protection of women as she demanded a fair probe and action against errant officials. .

DES24 UP-VIRUS-COURT Shravasti District Courts complex sealed as doctor contracts coronavirus Shravasti (UP): The Shravasti District Courts complex was sealed and declared a containment zone after a doctor deputed there on screening duty tested positive for coronavirus. DEL44 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Rajasthan sees 199 fresh COVID-19 cases; infection tally reaches 15,431 Jaipur: Rajasthan reported 199 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the state's total number of such cases to 15,431, officials said. . DES8 HR-VIRUS-VIJ Haryana to fix cost of COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals: Health Minister Vij Chandigarh: The Haryana government will soon issue an order fixing the cost of COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals, Health Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday. .

DES22 PB-DOCTORS-PROTEST Pvt hospitals shut in Punjab as nearly 10,000 doctors protest Clinical Establishment ordinance Chandigarh: Clinics and private hospitals were closed in Punjab on Tuesday as around 10,000 doctors launched a protest under the banner of the Punjab chapter of IMA, demanding rollback of the Punjab Clinical Establishment (Registration and Regulation) Ordinance, 2020. RDK RDK. .