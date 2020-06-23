Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.10 pm.

. DEL63 VIRUS-UP-PRIYANKA Priyanka slams UP govt over high COVID-19 mortality rate in Agra New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the high COVID-19 mortality rate in Agra, saying Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should clarify within 48 hours who was responsible for "pushing people into these adverse circumstances".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 17:12 IST
New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.10 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.10 pm. . DEL2 JK-ENCOUNTER 2 militants, CRPF jawan killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama Srinagar, Jun 23 (PTI) Two unidentified militants and a CRPF jawan were killed in an encounter in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. .

DEL61 JK-CEASEFIRE Pakistani troops violate ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Kupwara Srinagar: Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Tuesday by firing mortar shells towards Indian positions, army officials here said. . DEL63 VIRUS-UP-PRIYANKA Priyanka slams UP govt over high COVID-19 mortality rate in Agra New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the high COVID-19 mortality rate in Agra, saying Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should clarify within 48 hours who was responsible for "pushing people into these adverse circumstances". .

DES16 UP-VIRUS-DEATHS-PRIYANKA Withdraw claim about virus deaths in 24 hours, Agra admin to Priyanka Lucknow: Terming it "misleading and false", the Agra administration has asked Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to withdraw the claim regarding coronavirus deaths in the district within 24 hours. . DES12 UP-SHELTER HOME-LD MAYAWATI Mayawati demands high-level probe into Kanpur shelter home case Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday said the developments at a state-run shelter home in Kanpur have once again showed the "indifferent attitude" of the Uttar Pradesh government towards protection of women as she demanded a fair probe and action against errant officials. .

DES24 UP-VIRUS-COURT Shravasti District Courts complex sealed as doctor contracts coronavirus Shravasti (UP): The Shravasti District Courts complex was sealed and declared a containment zone after a doctor deputed there on screening duty tested positive for coronavirus. DEL44 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Rajasthan sees 199 fresh COVID-19 cases; infection tally reaches 15,431 Jaipur: Rajasthan reported 199 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the state's total number of such cases to 15,431, officials said. . DES8 HR-VIRUS-VIJ Haryana to fix cost of COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals: Health Minister Vij Chandigarh: The Haryana government will soon issue an order fixing the cost of COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals, Health Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday. .

DES22 PB-DOCTORS-PROTEST Pvt hospitals shut in Punjab as nearly 10,000 doctors protest Clinical Establishment ordinance Chandigarh: Clinics and private hospitals were closed in Punjab on Tuesday as around 10,000 doctors launched a protest under the banner of the Punjab chapter of IMA, demanding rollback of the Punjab Clinical Establishment (Registration and Regulation) Ordinance, 2020. RDK RDK. .

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Aspen could produce 10 mln dexamethasone tablets within a month -CEO

South African pharmaceutical maker Aspen could provide 10 million dexamethasone tablets within a month, CEO Stephen Saad told Reuters on Tuesday.Aspen has looked at the short-term needs and can provide 10 million tablets in the next 3 to 4 ...

China terms reports of 40 PLA troops killed in Galwan clash as 'fake news'

China on Tuesday broke its silence over its casualties in the June 15 clash between Indian and Chinese troops while terming as sure fake news reports that more than 40 Chinese soldiers were killed in the face-off in eastern Ladakh. Chinese ...

Indian Bank Q4 net loss widens to Rs 218 crore

Public sector Indian Bank said on Tuesday its net loss for the January to March quarter expanded to Rs 218 crore from Rs 190 crore in Q4 FY19. This was largely due to higher provisions of Rs 1,921 crore in Q4 FY20 as compared to Rs 1,435 cr...

Endemol Shine adapting Damyanti Biswas' crime novel 'You Beneath Your Skin' into series

Production company Endemol Shine India is set to create a multi-part drama series based on author Damyanti Biswas bestselling crime novel You Beneath Your SkinThe book was published by Simon Schuster India in September 2019 andreceived acc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020