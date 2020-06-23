Left Menu
Outbreak: 1.34 lakh cases, 27k arrests for violations in Maha

There were 279 incidents of cops being attacked while enforcing the lockdown, and 858 people had been arrested for them, the minister added. Deshmukh said 48 policemen, including 32 from Mumbai, have lost their lives while on duty to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-06-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 17:31 IST
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said 1,34,412 offences have been registered across the state between March 22 and June 22 for violations during the coronavirus-induced lockdown and 27,511 people have been arrested. In a statement, Deshmukh said fines to the tune of Rs 8,64,19,878 were recovered from offenders.

He said the police department issued 5,04,031 passes for essential services during this period. There were 279 incidents of cops being attacked while enforcing the lockdown, and 858 people had been arrested for them, the minister added.

Deshmukh said 48 policemen, including 32 from Mumbai, have lost their lives while on duty to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. At present, 118 police officials and 982 staffers are being treated for COVID-19 in the state.

A total of 740 people advised quarantine were traced and sent into isolation by police, he informed, and said 6,28,092 persons are currently in quarantine in the state. There are 3,235 persons in 98 relief camps set up statewide, Deshmukh said.

