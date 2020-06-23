Left Menu
Development News Edition

India asks Pakistan to reduce high commission staff by half within 7 days

The Ministry of External Affairs said the Charge d’ Affaires of Pakistan High Commission was summoned and informed about the decision which was based on instances of alleged involvement of Pakistani officials in "acts of espionage" and dealings with terrorist organisations. In a statement, the the MEA also cited the recent abduction of two Indian officials in Islamabad and the "barbaric treatment" meted out to them by Pakistani agencies as reasons for downgrading of the diplomatic ties.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 18:57 IST
India asks Pakistan to reduce high commission staff by half within 7 days

India on Tuesday asked Pakistan to reduce its staff in its high commission here by half within the next seven days and announced a reciprocal trimming of Indian strength in Islamabad, in a significant downgrading of diplomatic ties. The Ministry of External Affairs said the Charge d’ Affaires of Pakistan High Commission was summoned and informed about the decision which was based on instances of alleged involvement of Pakistani officials in "acts of espionage" and dealings with terrorist organisations.

In a statement, the the MEA also cited the recent abduction of two Indian officials in Islamabad and the "barbaric treatment" meted out to them by Pakistani agencies as reasons for downgrading of the diplomatic ties. "The behaviour of Pakistan and its officials is not in conformity with the Vienna Convention and bilateral agreements on the treatment of diplomatic and consular officials. On the contrary, it is an intrinsic element of a larger policy of supporting cross-border violence and terrorism," the MEA said.

Therefore, it said, India has taken the decision to reduce the staff strength in the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi by 50 per cent. "It would reciprocally reduce its own presence in Islamabad to the same proportion. This decision, which is to be implemented in seven days, was conveyed to the Pakistani Charge d’Affaires," it added.

The MEA said the Charge d’ Affaires of Pakistan High Commission was summoned to the ministry and informed that India had repeatedly expressed concern about the activities of officials of his High Commission. "They have been engaged in acts of espionage and maintained dealings with terrorist organisations. The activities of the two officials caught red-handed and expelled on May 31 was one example in that regard," it said.

It said Pakistan has engaged in a sustained campaign to "intimidate" the officials of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad from carrying on their legitimate diplomatic functions. "The recent abduction at gunpoint of two Indian officials and their severe ill-treatment underlines the extent to which Pakistan has gone in that direction," it said.

"These officials who have returned to India on 22 June 2020 have provided graphic details of the barbaric treatment that they experienced at the hands of Pakistani agencies," the MEA added. Pakistan had expelled the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad following India's decision to withdraw special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August last year..

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal: 11 more deaths take COVID toll to 580; 370 fresh infections reported

Eleven more people succumbed to the COVID-19 in West Bengal on Tuesday, taking the death toll due to the disease to 580, while confirmed coronavirus cases reach 14,728 with 370 fresh infections, a state health department bulletin said. Nine...

Egypt to open mosques but keep Friday prayer ban

Egypt is gradually loosening its partial coronavirus lockdown amid a steady increase of daily infections in recent weeks. Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly said Tuesday that his government would reopen mosques and churches starting Saturday a...

Odisha CM watches Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra on TV

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik watched the live telecast of Lord Jagannaths Rath Yatra, which was held in Puri on Tuesday, at his office at the Lok Seva Bhawan here. The historic rath yatra started without the usual sea of devotees an...

Decision soon on Karnataka-Kerala border reopening in DK dist: Minister

An early decision will be made on re-opening of state borders with Kerala in Dakshina Kannada District, closed due to COVID-19 lockdown, for regular movement with the approval of the Karnataka government, district-in-charge Minister Kota Sr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020