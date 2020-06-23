Left Menu
Development News Edition

IOM appeals for USD 37.8m to provide life-saving assistance in Central Sahel

More than three million people struggle with severe food insecurity and 9.4 million are in dire need of assistance in these countries at a time when COVID-19 is spreading rapidly throughout West Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 23-06-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 19:29 IST
IOM appeals for USD 37.8m to provide life-saving assistance in Central Sahel
“The COVID-19 response should not be implemented at the expense of existing programmes and activities,” said Sophie Nonnenmacher, IOM acting Regional Director for West and Central Africa.  Image Credit: Twitter(@OCHAROWCA)

A rise in violence and the multi-layered humanitarian crisis in the Central Sahel region have resulted in the internal displacement of 1.25 million people.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is appealing for USD 37.8 million to scale-up its operations, provide urgent life-saving assistance and address the transition and recovery needs of 460,000 individuals in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.

More than three million people struggle with severe food insecurity and 9.4 million are in dire need of assistance in these countries at a time when COVID-19 is spreading rapidly throughout West Africa. Furthermore, the closure of markets and borders meant to prevent the spread of the disease is limiting livelihood opportunities and further aggravating an already dire situation.

Significant gaps remain in the humanitarian response due to the lack of resources and access in some areas. As part of its efforts to support the response of governments, IOM is scaling up its operations in the three countries, in coordination with local partners, to ensure those in needs receive assistance.

Through this appeal, IOM will be able to provide shelter and non-food items in communities most affected by displacement and temporary collective sites. It will also help IOM continue implementing community stabilization activities to reinforce social cohesion between refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and host communities.

"The COVID-19 response should not be implemented at the expense of existing programmes and activities," said Sophie Nonnenmacher, IOM acting Regional Director for West and Central Africa.

"Alleviating the urgent needs of the affected population and stabilizing the region, at security and economic levels, should remain a priority if we want to prevent the next humanitarian emergency," IOM's Nonnenmacher added. "Distracting our attention from the deteriorating situation in the Sahel could wipe out the collective efforts made over the decades."

The region presents specific obstacles related to the weakness of basic social services including health care, low-income economies and an informal sector which limits livelihoods options. These challenges are compounded by growing security issues – such as violent extremism and intercommunal tensions –unfolding against a backdrop of climate change, land degradation and water scarcity.

Additional funding requirements for COVID-19 related programming in the targeted countries have been included in IOM's USD 54 million West and Central Africa Regional Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan.

IOM's Global Crisis Response Platform provides an overview of IOM's plans and funding requirements to respond to the evolving needs and aspirations of those impacted by, or at risk of, crisis and displacement in 2020 and beyond. The Platform is regularly updated as crises evolve and new situations emerge.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

US work visa suspension may hurt Indian IT cos' margins, further drive local hiring, say analysts

The US move to suspend work visas like H-1B till year-end may hurt the Indian IT firms margins as they will have to resort to more expensive local hiring to replace Indians, according to analysts. A section of analysts thinks that Indian IT...

MP Governor Tandon's condition improving: Hospital

There is an improvement in the condition of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, a senior official of Medanta Hospital, where he is admitted to, said here on Tuesday. Medical Director Rakesh Kapoor, in a bulletin issued by the Medanta Hosp...

Amid political crisis in Manipur, CBI summons ex-CM Ibobi Singh in Rs 332 cr misappropriation case

The CBI has summoned Congress leader and former Manipur Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh for questioning on Wednesday in the Rs 332-crore alleged misappropriation of development funds between 2009 and 2017, when he was the chairman of the Manip...

Working to complete contours of Saudi Aramco deal: Mukesh Ambani

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd RIL on Tuesday said it is working to complete contours of a USD 15-billion deal with Saudi Aramco but did not give a timeline for its completion. Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani in August las...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020