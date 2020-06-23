Gujarat COVID-19 cases rise by 549 to 28,429; 26 more die

Gujarat on Tuesday reported 549 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 28,429, state Health Department said. With 26 more fatalities, the death toll has mounted to 1,711.

The number of recovered cases rose to 20,521 with 604 more patients getting discharged in the day, it said. Gujarat now has 6,197 active cases, of which the condition of 62 patients is critical.

A total of 3,34,326 samples have been tested so far, it said. Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 28,429, new cases 549, deaths 1,711, discharged 20,521, active cases 6,197 and people tested so far 3,34,326.