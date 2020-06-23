Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat COVID-19 cases rise by 549 to 28,429; 26 more die

Gujarat on Tuesday reported 549 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 28,429, state Health department said.Gujarat now has 6,197 active cases, of which the condition of 62 patients is critical. A total of 3,34,326 samples have been testes so far, it said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-06-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 20:24 IST
Gujarat COVID-19 cases rise by 549 to 28,429; 26 more die
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Gujarat on Tuesday reported 549 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 28,429, state Health Department said. With 26 more fatalities, the death toll has mounted to 1,711.

The number of recovered cases rose to 20,521 with 604 more patients getting discharged in the day, it said. Gujarat now has 6,197 active cases, of which the condition of 62 patients is critical.

A total of 3,34,326 samples have been tested so far, it said. Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 28,429, new cases 549, deaths 1,711, discharged 20,521, active cases 6,197 and people tested so far 3,34,326.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Govt evacuates over 1.58 lakhs stranded J-K residents

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has evacuated over 1.58 lakhs residents stranded in other parts of the country due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has received 62 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur r...

Delhi sees highest single-day spike of 3,947 COVID-19 cases, total count rises to 66,602

Delhi on Tuesday reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 new COVID-19 cases. The metropolis reported 68 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 2,301.According to the Delhi Health Department Bulletin, the national capital has ...

Yemen's Houthis reach Saudi capital with missiles for first time since COVID ceasefire

Yemens Iran-aligned Houthi movement fired missiles that reached the Saudi capital on Tuesday, the first such attack since a ceasefire put in place during the coronavirus epidemic expired last month. Two large explosions could be heard in Ri...

US STOCKS-Wall St climbs on signs of economic recovery, Nasdaq hits record high

Wall Streets three major indexes rose on Tuesday as improving economic data and the prospect of more stimulus bolstered hopes of a swift recovery, while a jump in technology shares powered the Nasdaq to another record high. White House advi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020