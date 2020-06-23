Delhi cop welcomed by colleagues after recovering from virus

Delhi Police on Tuesday welcomed Madhu Vihar SHO Rajeev Kumar after he recovered from COVID-19 infection, officials said. He was received at the police station by Assistant Sub-Inspector, Madhu Vihar, Vijay Kumar, along with other staff members, they said.

A red carpet was placed at the entrance of the police station and ‘dhols’ were beaten to welcome Inspector Raveev as he reported for duty, the officials said. The staff members then presented him flower bouquets and garlands, they said.

According to police, Kumar had tested COVID-19 positive on May 27, after getting exposed to the virus at a screening centre in west Vinod Nagar. “I had fever and some throat problem on May 23. On May 25, I gave sample which came positive for the virus on May 27. I was in home quarantine and have joined my duty today,” Rajeev told PTI.

Later, the SHO tweeted: "#life brings #tears, #smiles, and #memories: the tears dry, the smile fades, but the memories #Live on #Forever. Today I joined the duty along with 5 other #CoronaWarriors of PS #MadhuVihar defeating #coronavirus.” Total 10 staff members -- one inspector, three assistant sub-inspectors, three head constables, two constables and one-woman constable -- of Madhu Vihar police station had tested for the virus. Out of them, seven joined duty on Tuesday and three others -- one ASI and two head constables -- are yet to resume their duties, a senior police officer said.

“We have been continuously monitoring the health of our personnel and the senior officers have always been in touch with them to boost their morale. Our men have always given their best in tough situations and we hope that the rest of staff join their duties soon,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Jasmeet Singh said. So far, nine Delhi Police personnel have died due to COVID-19 and over 800 have been infected with the virus.

More than 200 personnel of Delhi Police have recovered from the infection till date. Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava had earlier said the number of coronavirus-infected personnel is bound to increase as the overall figure of coronavirus cases in the national capital rises.

Shrivastava had said Delhi Police is taking good care of its personnel and it was important to ensure that the pandemic does not affect the force’s morale..