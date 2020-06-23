Left Menu
Punjab records 4 more COVID deaths, 162 fresh cases

Two fatalities were reported from Ludhiana and one each from Amritsar and Patiala, it said. Jalandhar reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 38, followed by 34 in Ludhiana; 18 in Sangrur; 12 in Patiala; 11 in Bathinda; 10 in Fatehgarh Sahib; nine in Moga; seven in Amritsar; four each in Ferozepur, Gurdaspur and Kapurthala; three each in Mansa and Barnala; two in Rupnagar; and one each in Faridkot, Tarn Taran and Hoshiarpur, according to the bulletin.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-06-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 20:52 IST
The death toll due to COVID-19 in Punjab on Tuesday rose to 105 with four fresh fatalities, while the state's tally of cases climbed to 4,397 as 162 more people tested positive for the disease, a health department bulletin said. Two fatalities were reported from Ludhiana and one each from Amritsar and Patiala, it said.

Jalandhar reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 38, followed by 34 in Ludhiana; 18 in Sangrur; 12 in Patiala; 11 in Bathinda; 10 in Fatehgarh Sahib; nine in Moga; seven in Amritsar; four each in Ferozepur, Gurdaspur and Kapurthala; three each in Mansa and Barnala; two in Rupnagar; and one each in Faridkot, Tarn Taran and Hoshiarpur, according to the bulletin. Twenty people who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday have travel history to other states.

As many as 222 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease and were discharged from various hospitals. A total of 3,047 people have been cured of the disease so far, the bulletin said. There are 1,245 active cases in the state as of now, it said.

Amritsar continued to top the COVID-19 tally in the state with 792 cases, followed by 602 in Jalandhar, 615 in Ludhiana, 239 in Sangrur, 226 in Patiala, 219 in Mohali and 195 in Gurdaspur. Pathankot has 188 cases, Tarn Taran 186, Hoshiarpur 165, SBS Nagar 125, Fatehgarh Sahib 100, Faridkot 99, Rupnagar 91, Moga 85, Muktsar 84, Bathinda 79, Ferozepur 77, Fazilka 75, Kapurthala 67, Barnala 46 and Mansa 42.

Nine patients are in critical condition and on ventilator support, while 19 are on oxygen support, the bulletin stated. A total of 2,55,380 samples have been taken so far for testing, it said.

