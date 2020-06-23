Punjab reports 162 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 4,397

Left Menu
Punjab has reported 162 fresh COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total cases to 4,397, said State Health Department.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 23-06-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 20:57 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The death toll in the State rises to 105 after four deaths were reported today, State Health Department informed.

With an increase of 14,933 new cases and 312 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,40,215 on Tuesday. (ANI)

