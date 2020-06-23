Govt evacuates over 1.58 lakhs stranded J-K residents
The Jammu and Kashmir Government has evacuated over 1.58 lakhs residents stranded in other parts of the country due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-06-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 21:28 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Government has evacuated over 1.58 lakhs residents stranded in other parts of the country due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. "The Jammu and Kashmir administration has received 62 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 50,071 passengers while about 1,08,800 persons from other states and UTs including 328 from abroad have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date," an official release by the government said.
"Therefore, a total of about 1,58,871 J-K residents stranded outside have been brought back to the UT by the Jammu and Kashmir government by 62 special trains and a fleet of buses through Lakhanpur after strictly observing all necessary preventive measures regarding the Virus," it said. As per the detailed breakup of the figures, about 1,485 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur from June 22 to June 23 mornings while 920 passengers have reached today in the 41st Delhi COVID special train at Jammu.
So far, 41 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 34,375 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Mayawati urges Centre to intervene on Delhi govt's decision to reserve city hospitals for residents
Pakistan rejects IMF demand to freeze salaries of govt employees
Jharkhand govt gives BRO approval to recruit over 11,800 workers for border area projects
IL&FS sells 50 pc stake in GIFT City to Gujarat govt for Rs 33 cr
Jharkhand govt gives BRO approval to recruit over 11,800 workers for border area projects