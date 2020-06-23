Left Menu
Govt evacuates over 1.58 lakhs stranded J-K residents

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has evacuated over 1.58 lakhs residents stranded in other parts of the country due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-06-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 21:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has evacuated over 1.58 lakhs residents stranded in other parts of the country due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. "The Jammu and Kashmir administration has received 62 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 50,071 passengers while about 1,08,800 persons from other states and UTs including 328 from abroad have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date," an official release by the government said.

"Therefore, a total of about 1,58,871 J-K residents stranded outside have been brought back to the UT by the Jammu and Kashmir government by 62 special trains and a fleet of buses through Lakhanpur after strictly observing all necessary preventive measures regarding the Virus," it said. As per the detailed breakup of the figures, about 1,485 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur from June 22 to June 23 mornings while 920 passengers have reached today in the 41st Delhi COVID special train at Jammu.

So far, 41 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 34,375 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains. (ANI)

