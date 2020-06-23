Left Menu
Maha: Rs 72k theft at COVID-19 patient's home in Jalna

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 23-06-2020 21:52 IST
Unidentified thieves broke intothe house of a COVID-19 patient in Kadrabad area of Jalna inMaharashtra and stole ornaments worth Rs 72,000, police saidon Tuesday

The area where the incident happened on Monday nightis a containment zone, a Sadar Bazar police station officialsaid

"The incident took place at a time when the woman wasin a COVID hospital getting treatment for the infection. Wehave formed teams to nab the thieves," he added.

