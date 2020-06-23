Maha: five girls drown in pond in Jalna district
Five girls, aged 5-7 years, drowned in a pond in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Tuesday afternoon, the police said. The tragic incident took place at Talegaon Wadi near Bhokardan, a local police official said. The deceased girls were identified as Ashubi Latif Pathan (6), Nabia Nawaz Pathan (6), Alfiya Gaus Khan Pathan (7), Saniya Aslam Pathan (6) and Shabu Aslam Pathan (5).PTI | Jalna | Updated: 23-06-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 22:17 IST
Five girls, aged 5-7 years, drowned in a pond in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Tuesday afternoon, the police said. The tragic incident took place at Talegaon Wadi near Bhokardan, a local police official said.
The deceased girls were identified as Ashubi Latif Pathan (6), Nabia Nawaz Pathan (6), Alfiya Gaus Khan Pathan (7), Saniya Aslam Pathan (6) and Shabu Aslam Pathan (5). "A group of six girls had gone to the pond to wash clothes. The five girls who entered the water got stuck in the silt and drowned by the time passersby could come to their rescue. The girls were declared dead on arrival at Phulambri primary health centre in Aurangabad," the official said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Jalna district
- Bhokardan
- Phulambri
- Aurangabad
ALSO READ
One death, no new COVID-19 cases amongst Maharashtra Police personnel
COVID-19: Goa MLA seeks PM Modi's intervention to seal state border with Maharashtra
Centre ready to provide all assistance to Maharashtra to fight COVID-19: Rajnath Singh
Power sans responsibility their character: Rajnath Singh on Rahul Gandhi saying Congress not key decision maker in Maharashtra govt.
SC asks worst Covid-19 hit Maharashtra to make concerted efforts on migrant workers