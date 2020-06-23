Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana govt to provide financial assistance for return of construction workers: Deputy CM

The Haryana Government will provide financial assistance for the return of the workers who worked at registered construction sites and left for their homes due to the lockdown, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said on Tuesday.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-06-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 22:56 IST
Haryana govt to provide financial assistance for return of construction workers: Deputy CM

The Haryana Government will provide financial assistance for the return of the workers who worked at registered construction sites and left for their homes due to the lockdown, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said on Tuesday. The deputy CM said the government would provide financial assistance of Rs 1,500 as transport fare to each construction worker willing to return to work from his native state, according to a statement issued by the Jannayak Janta Party.

The decision was taken during the meeting of the Construction Labour Welfare Board in Panchkula, it said. If any construction site in Haryana is registered with the government and if they want to bring back the migrant workers over the next two months then the Board will provide a financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per worker, Chautala said in the statement.

The companies belonging to building and construction sectors want to bring back migrant labourers and the state government can also facilitate their return by arranging buses, the JJP leader said. He said if farmers want to bring back labourers from other states, they must contact deputy commissioners of their districts and the government would also facilitate them.

The Haryana government had sent more than 3.5 lakh migrant workers to their native states in 96 Shramik Special trains and over 5,500 buses..

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria's Buhari sees threat to West African currency plan

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said on Tuesday that West Africas plan to adopt a common currency was being put at risk by some countries attempts to progress more quickly than the agreed timetable.Nations in the region are aiming to ad...

West Bengal: 11 more deaths take COVID toll to 580; 370 fresh infections reported

Eleven more people succumbed to COVID-19 in West Bengal on Tuesday, taking the toll due to the disease to 580, while 370 fresh cases pushed the states tally to 14,728, a health department bulletin said. Nine of the 11 deaths were due to com...

U.S. Republican lawmakers urge Trump to reconsider Germany troop reduction plan

A group of House of Representatives Republicans urged President Donald Trump on Tuesday to reconsider his decision to cut the number of U.S. troops in Germany, saying their presence is the backbone of NATOs deterrent against Russian aggress...

EG sever ties with GranDgranT after sexual harassment accusations

Evil Geniuses severed ties with Dota 2 caster Grant GranDgranT Harris after multiple accusations of sexual harassment against him. Effective immediately, Grant GranDgranT Harris has been released and is no longer a member of Evil Geniuses, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020