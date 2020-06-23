Man jumps off building in Mumbai, dies
A man allegedly died of suicide at Bharat Diamond Bourse in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) by jumping off from the building on Tuesday evening.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-06-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 23:02 IST
A man allegedly died of suicide at Bharat Diamond Bourse in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) by jumping off from the building on Tuesday evening.
The deceased reportedly used to work in Bharat Diamond Bourse, which is the world's largest diamond bourse.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bharat Diamond Bourse
- Mumbai
- Bandra Kurla Complex