UP: Marksheets of man working at govt school found to be fake, arrested

A man working at a primary school in Deoria district was arrested by the Special Task Force of UP Police after his BA degree marksheets were allegedly found to be fake, a statement issued on Tuesday said. The person, who had allegedly made the fake documents, was also arrested by the STF, it said.

The two accused in the case have been identified as Nathuni Prasad Bharti and Shiv Prasad, the statement said. Bharti got the job at the school by allegedly submitting fake marksheets of a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree course and these documents were prepared by Shiv Prasad, the statement said.

One driving licence, a PAN card, two Aadhaar cards and Rs 1,680 cash have been recovered from them, it said. During interrogation, Bharti revealed that the fake marksheets were made by Shiv Prasad.

A case has been registered against them at Khukhundu police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the statement said..