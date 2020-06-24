Left Menu
COVID-19: Rajasthan govt issues health guidelines for liquor sale in hotels, restaurant

Rajasthan Excise Department has issued guidelines in the wake of resumption of liquor sale in hotels and restaurants in the state amid COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 24-06-2020 10:01 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 10:01 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Excise Department has issued guidelines in the wake of resumption of liquor sale in hotels and restaurants in the state amid COVID-19 pandemic. The Excise Commissioner Vishnu Charan Malik issued guidelines on Tuesday asking owners to ensure social distancing norms in the hotels and bars.

According to the guidelines, bar counter, chairs, and stools should be properly sanitised. All the bottles of wine, whiskey and beers should be sanitised properly with food-grade disinfectant. Apart from this, ice containers and trolley also required to be sanitised regularly.

According to the Union Health Ministry, 15,232 COVID-19 cases including 2,966 active cases, 11,910 cured and 356 deaths have been reported from the state so far. (ANI)

