Maha: Tigress suffering from kidney ailment dies

A tigress suffering from a kidney ailment died at a zoo in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city early Wednesday morning, an official said. The feline's swab sample was sent for coronavirus testing on Tuesday and the report was awaited, Aurangabad Municipal Commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey told PTI. The six-and-a-half-year-old tigress, named Kareena, was born at the Siddharth Zoo here.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 24-06-2020 10:45 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 10:45 IST
The six-and-a-half-year-old tigress, named Kareena, was born at the Siddharth Zoo here. The carnivore stopped eating from June 21 following which it was taken to the zoo-based hospital where its blood samples were collected on Tuesday for testing, another official said.

The six-and-a-half-year-old tigress, named Kareena, was born at the Siddharth Zoo here. The carnivore stopped eating from June 21 following which it was taken to the zoo-based hospital where its blood samples were collected on Tuesday for testing, another official said.

Veterinary doctors from the zoo and the animal husbandry department treated the tigress, and a team of experts from College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Parbhani was also called, the official said. It died around 5.20 am on Wednesday, Pandey said.

"The tigress had kidney infection for which it was undergoing treatment. We had also taken its swab sample for testing and the report is awaited. We will do further formalities as per guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation," the civic chief said. Recently, two tigers from the city-based zoo were shifted to Mumbais Veermata Jijabai Udyan (Byculla zoo).

