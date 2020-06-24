Left Menu
Maha forms task force to study transport service issues

The Maharashtra government has set up a 13-member task force to study problems related to transport services in the state and suggest measures on how to run them effectively in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

The Maharashtra government has set up a 13-member task force to study problems related to transport services in the state and suggest measures on how to run them effectively in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. So far, there is limited movement of public transport services in the state to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"The task force will study and suggest various measures about transport services in the state, and to avoid the spread of coronavirus," as per a government resolution (GR) issued on Tuesday. The task force will be headed by state Transport Minister Anil Parab and the transport commissioner will be its secretary, the GR said.

Various bodies of goods and passenger transporters have been given representation in the task force. Maharashtra is the worst affected by COVID-19 in the country. Till Tuesday, the state reported 1,39,010 COVID-19 cases and 6,531 deaths due to the disease.

Under its 'Mission Begin Again', the state government wanted to form a task force to study and resolve issues related to transport services..

