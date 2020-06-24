Left Menu
Delhi violence: Shahrukh Pathan withdraws bail plea after HC refuses to grant relief

Shahrukh Pathan, the man who was arrested for allegedly opening fire at police personnel on February 24 during northeast Delhi violence, on Wednesday withdrew his bail plea from Delhi High Court after it refused to grant any relief.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 14:49 IST
Shahrukh Pathan, the man who was arrested for allegedly opening fire at police personnel on February 24 during northeast Delhi violence, on Wednesday withdrew his bail plea from Delhi High Court after it refused to grant any relief. A bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait, while hearing the bail plea of Pathan, said that he is not inclined to grant bail to Pathan. Thereafter, Pathan's counsel Asghar Khan said that he is withdrawing his bail plea.

Delhi Police had opposed his bail plea saying that witnesses had identified Pathan as the man who allegedly opened fire at police personnel. However, Pathan's counsel told the court that he is not involved in any other cases and has to take care of old parents. Pathan did not remember his old parents when he waved the gun, the High Court remarked.

Delhi Police has already filed a charge sheet in a Karkardooma court against Pathan in connection with the matter pertaining to the violence that ensued in northeast Delhi in February this year. According to police, after the incident in February, Pathan initially kept roaming around in the national capital before slipping away to Punjab and Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, from where he was arrested later.

During the investigation, Pathan revealed that the car he used belonged to his uncle's son and that he had left the car in a garage in Haryana after it broke down. In February, violence took place in the northeast area of Delhi between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which led to the deaths of at least 53 people. (ANI)

