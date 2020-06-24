Earthquake of 2.8 magnitude hits Haryana's Rohtak
An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale struck the Rohtak area of Haryana on Wednesday.ANI | Rohtak (Haryana) | Updated: 24-06-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 16:19 IST
According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremors were felt in the area at 12:58 p.m. today.
