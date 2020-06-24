Railway isolation coach at Shakur Basti gets its first patient
First patient arrived at Shakur Basti COVID Care Center of Railways in the national capital, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal informed on Wednesday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 17:28 IST
First patient arrived at Shakur Basti COVID Care Center of Railways in the national capital, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal informed on Wednesday. "The first patient arrived at Shakur Basti COVID Care Center of Railways in New Delhi. We are committed to provide all necessary help in this fight against COVID-19," Goyal tweeted.
Earlier, Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said that 503 coaches converted into isolation wards for COVID-19 patients have been stationed at different stations in Delhi. "In Delhi, we have deployed 503 coaches at different stations. We have converted Anand Vihar station into COVID Care Centre and 267 coaches have been deployed with over 4000 beds. 50 coaches have been deployed at Shakur Basti station," he said. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shakur Basti
- Piyush Goyal
- Vinod Kumar Yadav
- COVID
- New Delhi
- Railway Board
- Anand Vihar
ALSO READ
Venezuela says flight arrives from Iran carrying COVID-19 aid
University of Washington forecasts 145,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths by Aug
University of Washington forecasts 145,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths by Aug.
University of washington forecasts 145,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths by August
Khandwa judge tests positive for COVID-19; Madhya Pradesh HC assigns duties to Burhanpur sessions judge