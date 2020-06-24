Railway isolation coach at Shakur Basti gets its first patient

First patient arrived at Shakur Basti COVID Care Center of Railways in the national capital, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal informed on Wednesday. "The first patient arrived at Shakur Basti COVID Care Center of Railways in New Delhi. We are committed to provide all necessary help in this fight against COVID-19," Goyal tweeted.

Earlier, Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said that 503 coaches converted into isolation wards for COVID-19 patients have been stationed at different stations in Delhi. "In Delhi, we have deployed 503 coaches at different stations. We have converted Anand Vihar station into COVID Care Centre and 267 coaches have been deployed with over 4000 beds. 50 coaches have been deployed at Shakur Basti station," he said. (ANI)