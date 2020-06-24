Patanjali submitted report on its drug to Ayush ministry: Naik

Union minister Shripad Naik on Wednesday said that Patanjali Ayurved has submitted to the Ayush ministry its report on the company's medicine, which it has launched with the claim that it can cure coronavirus in seven days. The Ayush minister said that the ministry would look into the report and then decide about giving final permission to the company over the medicine.

He was speaking to PTI over phone from New Delhi, a day after his ministry asked Patanjali Ayurved to provide "at the earliest" the composition and other details of the medicine. The ministry had also ordered the firm to stop advertisingthe product until the "issue" is examined. "Baba Ramdev has produced a new medicine. Whatever research they have done, it should come to the Ayush Ministry for authentication," he said.

"We will be able to speak about it only when we look into the claims. I was told that they (Patanjali) have submitted a report to the ministry. The ministry will look into the report and final permission will be given after going through it," Naik said. Patanjali Ayurved launched the 'Coronil and Swasari' medicine on Tuesday with the claim that it has discovered a cure for COVID-19. The firm claimed its medicine has shown 100 per cent favourable results during clinical trials on COVID-19 patients, except those on life support systems.