Maha: Tiger killed in territorial fight in Gadchiroli forest
The carcass of the tiger was found in a dry nullah in Khusra (Navegaon) forest in the district. "The full-grown big cat was killed in a territorial fight with another tiger," said S V Ramarao, Chief Conservator of Forest, Chandrapur, who holds additional charge of Gadchiroli circle.PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 24-06-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 18:12 IST
The tiger found dead in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Tuesday had been killed in a territorial fight with another big cat, a senior Forest department official said on Wednesday. The carcass of the tiger was found in a dry nullah in Khusra (Navegaon) forest in the district.
"The full-grown big cat was killed in a territorial fight with another tiger," said S V Ramarao, Chief Conservator of Forest, Chandrapur, who holds additional charge of Gadchiroli circle. The carcass bore many scratch marks and deep injuries caused by canine bite, he said.
