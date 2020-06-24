Maha: Tiger killed in territorial fight in Gadchiroli forest

The tiger found dead in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Tuesday had been killed in a territorial fight with another big cat, a senior Forest department official said on Wednesday. The carcass of the tiger was found in a dry nullah in Khusra (Navegaon) forest in the district.

"The full-grown big cat was killed in a territorial fight with another tiger," said S V Ramarao, Chief Conservator of Forest, Chandrapur, who holds additional charge of Gadchiroli circle. The carcass bore many scratch marks and deep injuries caused by canine bite, he said.