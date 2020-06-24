Amravati records seven new COVID-19 cases; tally at 453

At least seven fresh cases of COVID-19 were detected in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Wednesday, taking the count in the region to 453, a health official said. Apart from this, nine patients were discharged from the COVID-19 hospital in the district following their recovery, the official said.

Of the 453 COVID-19 reported in the district, 321 patients have recovered from the deadly infection, he said. According to a release from the civil surgeon's office, three members from a Habibnagar-based family tested positive for the infection on Wednesday.

The infected persons were high-risk contacts of a 74 -year-old woman who had died of COVID-19 earlier this week. The remaining four cases were reported from Amba Gate, Sabanpura and Badnera town, which has recorded 60 cases.

In Badnera, the municipal corporation's health team led by medical officer (sanitation) Dr Seema Netam performed the last rites of a 58-year-old woman who had died of COVID-19 on June 21, as her husband was undergoing treatment for the infection, an official said. The district has recorded 19 coronavirus deaths till date, while the number of active cases stood at 113.