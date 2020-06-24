Left Menu
Development News Edition

Monsoon advances into northern parts of Punjab

The southwest monsoon on Wednesday advanced into northern parts of Punjab, bringing rains and causing temperatures to drop by a few notches, a Meteorological Department official said here.Conditions are favourable for its further advancement into most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Thursday," a Meteorological Department official said here. In Punjab, Patiala and Amritsar recorded maximum temperatures of 34.7 degrees Celsius and 35.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, both three notches below normal.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-06-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 19:33 IST
Monsoon advances into northern parts of Punjab
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The southwest monsoon on Wednesday advanced into northern parts of Punjab, bringing rains and causing temperatures to drop by a few notches, a Meteorological Department official said here. Rains also lashed parts of neighboring Haryana.

Normally, monsoon arrives in Punjab and Haryana in the first week of July. "The monsoon has advanced into northern parts of Punjab, and Chandigarh. Conditions are favorable for its further advancement into most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Thursday," a Meteorological Department official said here.

In Punjab, Patiala and Amritsar recorded maximum temperatures of 34.7 degrees Celsius and 35.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, both three notches below normal. Ludhiana recorded a high of 34.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

Heavy rains also lashed Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, in the afternoon. The maximum temperature in the city settled at 33.3 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal. In Haryana, Narnaul recorded a high of 31.4 degrees Celsius, 10 notches below normal, after the rains.

In Ambala, the mercury settled at 33.5 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal, after light rains. Karnal recorded a maximum temperature of 33.5 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal. Hisar's recorded a high of 38.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

During the next two days, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely in many parts of Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh, according to the weather department. It has forecast heavy showers at isolated parts in north Haryana and Punjab during this period.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Indiabulls Group faces ransomware attack; group co says affected systems restored

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Will explore possibility of starting courses relevant to technical posts in Hry hospitals: Anil Vij

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said that possibilities of starting courses relevant to technical posts in hospitals and medical colleges of the state will be explored. Vij said that he has instructed the additional chief secr...

Climate change cannot be stopped without decarbonising transport: Kant

New Delhi, Jun 24 PTI&#160;Emissions from transport have grown faster than those from any other sector over the past 30 years and&#160;climate change cannot be stopped without decarbonising transport, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Wed...

UK says no deadline for U.S. trade deal, talks tough on terms

Britain has no deadline to strike a trade deal with the United States, trade minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday, criticising the U.S. administration for talking a good game on free trade while restricting import access.Britain left the Eu...

Croatia re-imposes 14-day quarantine for four Balkan countries

Croatia will reintroduce a mandatory 14-day quarantine for visitors from Bosnia, Kosovo, North Macedonia and Serbia following a rise in new coronavirus cases over the past week, the head of the civil protection headquarters said on Wednesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020