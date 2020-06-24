Left Menu
Govt imposes travel curbs at Morena's border with Rajasthan

After over 50 fresh cases of COVID-19 were found within two days in Madhya Pradeshs Morena, the authorities here sealed the district's border with Dholpur in neighbouring Rajasthan on Wednesday, officials said.

PTI | Morena | Updated: 24-06-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 20:10 IST
After over 50 fresh cases of COVID-19 were found within two days in Madhya Pradeshs Morena, the authorities here sealed the district's border with Dholpur in neighbouring Rajasthan on Wednesday, officials said. Dholpur is among districts in Rajasthan worst-hit by COVID-19 and the Morena administration suspects the spike in cases here were linked to people coming from the neighbouring state, they said.

Morena District Collector Priyanka Das issued an order putting restrictions on movement of people at the Dholpur- Morena border, around 26km from district headquarters here, for the next 10 days. The order said a large number of COVID-19 cases were reported from Dholpur, which is the nearest Rajasthan district from here.

A large number of people commute between Morena and Dholpur for various activities, which is causing an increase in coronavirus cases here, the order said. During the restricted period of 10 days, no person can travel between the two towns without prior permission of authorities, the order said.

The order said only persons not found infected after coronavirus and carrying a certificate of the same would be allowed to enter or leave Morena district during this period, said. Officials said a lot of people from Dholpur visit Morenas markets for purchase goods.

Morenas Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) RC Bandil informed that 23 and 19 fresh COVID-19 cases were, respectively, found on Monday and Tuesday in the district. On being investigated, it was found these patients had no travel history and got the infection from some visitors, Bandil said.

The CMHO said a lot of people are coming to Morena from Dholpur district, where a curfew is in force, to purchase and sell essential commodities. Bandil said people doing business in Morena after coming from Dholpur are being identified and their health check-up would be conducted.

Bandil said a police post has been set up at the border to impose the restrictions. As on Tuesday evening, the COVID-19 case count in Morena stood at 195.

