Deaths of 2 COVID-19 victim’s relatives: J-K govt orders another high-level probe

The latest inquiry has been ordered close on the heels of submission of a magisterial probe on the involvement of the administration for negligence in the death of two persons in Jammu. The divisional commissioner, Jammu, has been appointed as the inquiry officer and asked to submit his report to the government within 10 days, an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) said.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday ordered an another inquiry into the recent death of two attendants participating in the funeral of a COVID-19 patient here and also the death of a person in a quarantine centre in Kathua district. The latest inquiry has been ordered close on the heels of submission of a magisterial probe on the involvement of the administration for negligence in the death of two persons in Jammu.

The divisional commissioner, Jammu, has been appointed as the inquiry officer and asked to submit his report to the government within 10 days, an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) said. Vimal Zadoo (42) and Vipin Zadoo (35), the two cousins, had allegedly died due to dehydration on June 18 during cremation of their uncle who had succumbed to the coronavirus a day earlier, prompting the Jammu district administration to order a magisterial probe into the incident.

Kamal Kumar, a resident of Chipaki Kala village in Hiranagar, died at Changran quarantine centre in Kathua district on June 21, a day after he was tested negative for the coronavirus. The government had already issued a magisterial inquiry to ascertain the cause of his death. On June 22, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu had approved a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to the next of kin of the three deceased persons.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment of divisional commissioner, Jammu, as an inquiry officer to enquire into the circumstances leading to the death of two attendants participating in the funeral of a COVID patient in Jammu and death of a person in quarantine in Kathua,” Additional Secretary, GAD, Rohit Sharma said in the order. The order said the inquiry officer would complete the probe and submit a report to the government within 10 days.

Several social organisations of displaced Kashmiri migrants targeted the government over the issue. "Why didn't the government make the magisterial probe public to fix responsibility? The deputy commissioner, Jammu, who is blamed for all this, has facilitated a new probe. The government wants to save its officers," KP Volunteers’ president Vikram Koul alleged.

