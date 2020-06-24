Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam flood situation grim; 1 more dead, 38,000 affected

Its tributaries are also flowing above the danger level -- Dikhow at Sivasagar town, Disang at Nanglamuraghat in Sivasagar, Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat and Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur, the ASDMA said. Roads and several other infrastructures have been damaged at various places in Dhemaji district.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 24-06-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 21:10 IST
Assam flood situation grim; 1 more dead, 38,000 affected
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Wednesday, with the deluge killing one more person and affecting 38,000 people in five districts of the state. The fresh death was reported in Sivasagar district, taking the death toll in this year's floods in the state to 12, as per the daily flood report issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Around 38,000 people have been affected due to the floods in Dhemaji, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar and Dibrugarh districts, it said. Dhemaji has been the worst-hit with 15,000 affected people, followed by Dibrugarh with 11,000 and Sivasagar with 10,000 people suffering due to the deluge.

The number of affected people was 37,000 in four districts on Tuesday. Majuli was added to the list of affected districts. The floods have inundated 102 villages and damaged crops on 5,031 hectares, the ASDMA said.

The administration is running 27 relief camps and distribution centres in two districts, where 1,081 people have taken shelter, it said. A total of 119.3 quintals of rice, pulses and salt have been distributed among the affected people, the report said.

The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark at Nimatighat in Jorhat and also in Dhubri town. Its tributaries are also flowing above the danger level -- Dikhow at Sivasagar town, Disang at Nanglamuraghat in Sivasagar, Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat and Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur, the ASDMA said.

Roads and several other infrastructures have been damaged at various places in Dhemaji district. Massive erosion has been witnessed in different places in Golaghat district, it added.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Indiabulls Group faces ransomware attack; group co says affected systems restored

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Amid rising virus cases, TN stops inter-district public transport bus services for 6 days

Inter-district public transport bus services are being withdrawn for six days in Tamil Nadu from Thursday and e-pass made mandatory for travel outside a district, the government announced, reintroducing the curbs amid continuing surge in CO...

United Breweries Q4 net profit down 39.3 pc to Rs 42 cr

United Breweries Ltd UBL on Wednesday reported a 39.27 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 41.82 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 68.87 crore during the January-March...

WHO's Tedros sees 10-millionth coronavirus case next week

World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom said on Wednesday he expected the number of novel coronavirus cases around the world, now at about 9.3 million, to reach 10 million next week.Tedros also told a news briefing he back...

'The ball is in the UK's court,' EU's Brexit negotiator says

Britain must send clear signals that it wants to seal a deal with the European Union on their relationship after Brexit, the blocs chief negotiator said ahead of more talks with London, adding a deal was still possible before the end of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020