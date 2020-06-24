10 COVID-19 deaths, 382 fresh cases in Rajasthan

Left Menu
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-06-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 21:58 IST
Rajasthan reported 10 COVID-19 deaths and 382 fresh cases on Wednesday, taking the number of fatalities in the state to 375 and cases to 16,009, officials said. Out of the 10 deaths, three were reported from Bikaner and one each Ajmer, Jaipur, Dholpur, Sriganganagar, Dausa, Bharatpur and Kota.

Jaipur reported 100 cases, of which almost half are foreign returnees who are currently at a quarantine centre, officials said. Dholpur recorded 75 fresh cases followed by 56 in Bharatpur, 29 in Jodhpur, 18 in Alwar, 12 in Barmer, 11 in Kota besides cases from other districts of the state, according to an official report here.

Jaipur has recorded the highest of 152 deaths and 3,106 positive cases followed by Jodhpur where 37 deaths and 2528 cases have been reported. A total of 12,351 COVID-19 patients have been discharged, and the state now has 3,023 active cases.

