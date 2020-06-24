Noida: 98 new COVID-19 cases; data discrepancy continues

Left Menu
Also, 47 patients were discharged after recovery, the maximum for any district in the state during the period, according to the daily data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department. Only Ghaziabad with 114 new patients has recorded more positive cases during the 24-hour period than Gautam Buddh Nagar in the state, it added.

Ninety-eight more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday, the second-highest for any district in the state in a 24-hour period, official data stated. Also, 47 patients were discharged after recovery, the maximum for any district in the state during the period, according to the daily data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department.

Only Ghaziabad with 114 new patients has recorded more positive cases during the 24-hour period than Gautam Buddh Nagar in the state, it added. The number of active COVID-19 cases rose to 654 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, while 996 patients have got discharged after recovery so far. A total of 19 deaths have been recorded so far, the data showed.

The total number of positive cases so far reported in the district is 1,669 (654 active cases + 996 discharged cases + 19 deceased), according to the data. However, the total positive cases so far would be 1,677 on addition of 98 new patients to Monday's tally of 1,579 cases, suggesting discrepancy in the statistics shared with the press.

The recovery rate of coronavirus positive patients on Wednesday dropped slightly to 59.67 per cent from 60.25 per cent on Tuesday, as per the daily statistics. Gautam Buddh Nagar has the highest number of active cases (654) at present in the state followed by Ghaziabad (501), Lucknow (379), Kanpur Nagar (358), Hapur (318), Meerut (248) and Bulandshahr (226), according to the data.

Overall, there were 6,375 active cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, while 12,586 patients were discharged and 596 people have died of the disease so far, it stated..

