HP records 31 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 807

Thirty-one more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the state's tally to 807, officials said. Sixteen fresh cases were reported from Hamirpur; four from Chamba; three each from Una, Solan and Kangra; and one each from Shimla and Bilaspur, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

A total of 34 patients -- Una 14, Solan 11, Shimla 3, Hamirpur 3, Kangra 2 and Mandi 1 -- recovered from the infection, he said. So far, 466 people have recovered, while 11 COVID-19 patients have migrated out of the state, he added.

Till now, Himachal Pradesh has reported seven deaths due to disease. There are 321 active COVID-19 cases in the state, Dhiman said.

Hamirpur has the maximum number of active cases in the state at 106, followed by 88 in Kangra, 39 in Solan, 29 in Una, 18 in Shimla, 15 in Bilaspur, 14 in Chamba, 10 in Sirmaur, and one each in Kullu and Mandi..