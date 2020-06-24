Left Menu
Look into patient's treatment priority before COVID testing: Mamata to pvt hospitals

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked the state's private hospitals to look into the treatment priority of a patient before conducting a COVID-19 test as it could help save more lives.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-06-2020 00:16 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 23:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked the state's private hospitals to look into the treatment priority of a patient before conducting a COVID-19 test as it could help save more lives. She also said a notion has developed among people that hospitals would only treat those infected with COVID-19 and sideline those suffering from other ailments.

"I will urge medical personnel of private hospitals to administer treatment to patients with all kinds of ailments without being scared. I believe better treatment could have saved a few more people who have lost their lives (due to COVID-19 or other diseases). "I mean if necessary drugs, oxygen could have been given on time... and even better behaviour (on the part of hospital staff)," Banerjee said after attending an all-party meeting at a venue close to the state secretariat here.

Citing incidents of heart patients being made to undergo COVID-19 tests at private hospitals at a time when they needed other treatment, the chief minister said, "I urge private hospitals to please look into the treatment priority of a patient and then conduct COVID-19 tests on them. " "Do not ignore the critical ailments and concentrate only on COVID-19 testing," she said. Banerjee said the state health department has warned private as well as state-run hospitals of strict action following complaints from patients about denial of admission.

"The government has given instructions and I hope both private and government hospitals will abide by them," she said. Another advisory in this regard will soon be issued by the state government, she added.

The health department has warned of suspension of licence as well as penal steps against hospitals if they deny admission or treatment to patients.

