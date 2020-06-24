Tailor found dead at Noida home, suicide suspected

A 26-year-old man was found dead inside his rented accommodation here on Wednesday in a suspected suicide case, police said. The deceased, who hailed from Bettiah in Bihar's West Champaran district, was staying in Ilahabas village and worked as a tailor, the police said.

The locals had informed the police about the incident, saying Bhola Mukhiya, had bolted himself inside the room and was not opening the door. “When officials from the local police station reached, they found the door bolted from inside. They tried to get the door opened but in vain. An official managed to peep inside the room through a window and found Bhola lying on the floor,” an official from the local Phase 2 police station said.

“The police then broke down the door and found him dead. The episode was video-graphed. The room also had a 'dupatta' that appeared to have been used for hanging to death. Prime facie, it appeared that the dupatta went loose and he fell down on the floor later,” the official said. Further investigation is underway, the police said.

In a separate incident, the body of a married woman was found inside her rented accommodation in Garhi Chaukhandi village, under Phase 3 police station area, on Wednesday, the police said. The deceased has been identified as Shikha Biswas, wife of Vipul Biswas, who hailed from 24 Parganas district in West Bengal, officials said.

The body was found in a mysterious condition and probe is underway to ascertain the cause of the death, they said..