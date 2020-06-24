Left Menu
Development News Edition

28,000 people returned to HP's Hamirpur in 2 months: Official

While one of them succumbed to the infection, 114 recovered from it , officials said. Total capacity of the beds in various institutional quarantine centres in Hamirpur is around 800, and about 750 people were placed in these institutions as on June 20, Meena said.

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 24-06-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 23:57 IST
28,000 people returned to HP's Hamirpur in 2 months: Official

Around 28,000 people returned to Hamirpur, the district with the highest number of active COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, in two months, said Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena on Wednesday. Over 33 per cent active cases of COVID-19 in the state are in Hamirpur alone, and most of these cases are of people who had returned to the district from other places, officials said.

The number of total active cases in Hamirpur stands at 106 against 321 in the state, they said. Around 28,000 people reached their native places in Hamirpur from other parts of the country and abroad from April 26 to June 22, Meena said.

Besides, as many as 1,331 people reached Hamirpur district from various high virus load cities, including Delhi, from June 4 to 20, he added. The samples of 70 per cent of the returnees were taken and the process of taking the remaining samples for testing was still in progress, Meena said.

He said there has been an increase in virus cases in the last few days in Hamirpur district, probably due to the arrival of the people mainly from the places where the COVID-19 infection rate was high. So far, Hamirpur district has recorded a total of 221 virus cases. While one of them succumbed to the infection, 114 recovered from it , officials said.

Total capacity of the beds in various institutional quarantine centres in Hamirpur is around 800, and about 750 people were placed in these institutions as on June 20, Meena said. Besides, over three thousand people have been kept under home quarantine, he added.

The dedicated COVID care centre set up at NIT Hamirpur has a capacity of 180 beds and presently 83 people are lodged there for treatment and isolation, Meena said. Hamirpur has the maximum number of active COVID-19 cases in the state at 106, followed by 88 in Kangra, 39 in Solan, 29 in Una, 18 in Shimla, 15 in Bilaspur, 14 in Chamba, 10 in Sirmaur, and one each in Kullu and Mandi, officials said.  Thirty-four people recovered from the virus on Wednesday, and the total number of recoveries in the state has risen to 466, they said.

Meanwhile, the Hamirpur administration has stopped issuing e-passes to people who do not have any urgent reason to visit the state in general and the district in particular, a district official said..

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19.

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

World Bank approves $55million grant to support Somalia’s economic recovery

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Bayer to pay up to $10.9 bln to settle bulk of Roundup weedkiller cancer lawsuits

Bayer AG, after more than a year of talks, agreed to pay as much as 10.9 billion to settle thousands of U.S. lawsuits claiming that its widely-used weedkiller Roundup caused cancer, resolving litigation that has pummeled the companys share ...

GlobalFoundries eyes new chip plant as Washington mulls semiconductor stimulus -CEO

GlobalFoundries could expand output at its flagship U.S. plant or break ground on a new one next to it, the chief executive of the third-largest semiconductor contract manufacturer told Reuters on Wednesday. U.S.-based GlobalFoundries, a un...

Manipur's COVID-19 count rises to 970 with 49 new cases

Manipurs COVID-19 tally mounted to 970 with 49 more people testing positive for coronavirus, an official said on Wednesday. All the fresh cases are returnees from other states quarantined at different centres, the official of COVID-19 Commo...

Poland's Duda becomes first foreign leader to visit Trump during pandemic

Polish President Andrzej Duda on Wednesday became the first foreign leader to visit U.S. President Donald Trump since the coronavirus pandemic led to global lockdowns, with the two sides close to signing a joint defense cooperation agreemen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020