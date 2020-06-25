Girl commits suicide, family members secretly bury her

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 00:59 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 00:59 IST
A 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide at her house in east Delhi and her family members secretly buried her body, which was later exhumed for post-mortem, police said on Wednesday. The girl, whose family hails from Jharkhand, allegedly hanged herself in a room in her house on Monday, they said. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, police said.

Her body was exhumed on Tuesday as per the directions of the Sub Divisional Magistrate of the area. The process was carried out as her family members secretly buried her without informing the police. The post-mortem will be conducted after COVID-19 tests, police said The incident took place on Monday. The reason behind her taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, they said.

Police said the girl lived with her mother and two siblings. The family hails from Jharkhand and are financially extremely weak. Her father died two years ago, they said. After the father’s death, the girl's mother along with her siblings took her body to a burial ground and buried her, police said.

The police said the matter came to their notice after a neigbhour alerted them about it. Following the information the body was exhumed, they said. On questioning the girl's mother, she told police that she didn't know that one has to inform police in a suicide case, a senior police officer said.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated, police said..

