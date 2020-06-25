Encounter underway in J-K's Sopore

An encounter is underway in Hardshiva area of Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Thursday.

Police and security forces are present at the site.

Earlier on June 23, two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Pulwama's Bandzoo area, while one CRPF personnel succumbed to his injuries. Two AK-47 were also recovered from the spot. (ANI)