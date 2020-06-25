Bengaluru: Floor in Sri Sri Ravishankar Ashram reserved for COVID-19 affected police personnel
ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 25-06-2020 07:27 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 07:27 IST
A floor in Sri Sri Ravishankar Ashram on Kanakpura Road here has been reserved for asymptomatic and mild symptomatic police personnel infected with COVID-19, the Karnataka government said on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, ESI hospital in Indiranagar has been notified as a dedicated COVID-19 hospital for the treatment of severe and symptomatic police personnel.
The Karnataka Secretariat has restricted public entry to Vidhana Soudha. (ANI)
