Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha minister in favour of lifting liquor ban in Chandrapur

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, Wadettiwar, who is also the guardian minister of Chandrapur, claimed the number of kidney infections and cancer cases has increased in the district due to the consumption of "duplicate liquor" (fake brews of some brands) being smuggled here. It has also been found that school students are getting addicted to the MD (mephedrone) drug, he said.

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 25-06-2020 10:56 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 10:56 IST
Maha minister in favour of lifting liquor ban in Chandrapur

Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar has said he is in favour of lifting the liquor ban in Chandrapur district once the COVID-19 crisis ends. The previous BJP-led state government banned sale and consumption of liquor in Chandrapur in April 2015.

Liquor is also banned in the state's Wardha and Gadchrioli districts. Talking to reporters on Wednesday, Wadettiwar, who is also the guardian minister of Chandrapur, claimed the number of kidney infections and cancer cases has increased in the district due to the consumption of "duplicate liquor" (fake brews of some brands) being smuggled here.

It has also been found that school students are getting addicted to the MD (mephedrone) drug, he said. Liquor worth around Rs 120 crore has been seized by police here since the liquor ban, the minister further said.

He claimed five times more liquor is being sold in the dry district since the ban came into force. "Due to the consumption of duplicate liquor, there is an increase in the number of kidney and cancer patients in the district. I am very positive about lifting the ban in the district. Let social activists and others burn my effigy after the ban is lifted," the minister said.

Wadettiwar also said he will propose stalling of increments of the security personnel under whose police stations liquor consignments worth over Rs 10 lakh are seized. He claimed liquor ban has failed to bring the desired results in Gadchiroli as brewing of alcohol from 'Mahua' flowers has grown manifold in the tribal district.

While Mahua liquor brewing is allowed in Gadchiroli, there is ban on sale of foreign-made liquor, he said..

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

With a jab at Trump, Pelosi unveils new 'Obamacare' bill

Flicking a dismissive jab at President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled a plan Wednesday to expand Obamacare, even as Trumps administration is about to file arguments in a Supreme Court case to strike it down. Pelosi announ...

Moscow: Rajnath Singh holds talks with Myanmar Military Chief

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is in Moscow for a three-day visit, held a meeting with Myanmars Military Chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. Raksha Mantri Shri rajnathsingh had a meeting with Myanmars Military Chief, Senior General ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut on Wednesday ordered travelers from eight other U.S. states to be quarantined for two weeks on arrival, as COVID-19 infections surged in regions spared the brunt of the initial outbreak....

Work for Kushinagar Airport started during SP govt's tenure: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has said that the work on Kushinagar Airport, which has been declared an international airport by the Union Cabinet, was started during his governments tenure in the state. Congratulations to those wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020