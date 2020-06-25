76 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 16,085
76 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, talking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 16,085 on Thursday, said the State Health Department.ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 25-06-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 12:13 IST
76 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, talking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 16,085 on Thursday, said the State Health Department. So far 375 people have lost their lives due to the virus, showed the data released by the Health Department. Currently, there are 3,064 active cases while 12,646 others have been discharged after having recovered.
According to the data, as many as 7,40,855 samples have been tested in the state. Notably, the most number of coronavirus cases have been reported from Jaipur (3,120), Jodhpur (2,528) and Bharatpur (1,434) districts.
