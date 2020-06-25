Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIT-Bombay decides to hold online classes from next semester

As the cases of novel coronavirus are increasing across the country with each passing day, including Mumbai, the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) on Wednesday became the first major institute to scrap all face-to-face lectures for the remaining of 2020 academic session "so that there is no compromise on the safety and well-being of the students".

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-06-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 15:07 IST
IIT-Bombay decides to hold online classes from next semester
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As the cases of novel coronavirus are increasing across the country with each passing day, including Mumbai, the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) on Wednesday became the first major institute to scrap all face-to-face lectures for the remaining of 2020 academic session "so that there is no compromise on the safety and well-being of the students". IIT Bombay Director Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri posted a message on Facebook earlier in the morning today stating the decision was made "after a long deliberation".

"For IIT Bombay, students are the first priority. We took the first step in India in concretely deciding how we must bring a closure to the current semester to help our students," he wrote. "But given the current condition of the pandemic, how do we plan for the next semester for our students? Again, after a long deliberation in the Senate, we have decided today that the next semester will be run purely in the online mode so that there is no compromise on the safety and well-being of the students," Chaudhuri added.

It is worth noticing that the semester for undergraduate and post-graduate courses is scheduled to begin from next month. In long post, the IIT Bombay Director has also made an appeal for donation for students "from economically less privileged families". "A large section of our students come from economically less privileged families and would require a helping hand to equip them with the IT hardware (i.e. laptops and broadband connectivity ) to take these online classes," the post read.

"We have estimated that we need about Rs 5 crores to help those needy students. We look forward to your overwhelming support to help these bright young minds to continue their learning without any further hindrances or delays."

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Japan's Chiyoda says hydrogen pilot project begins to fuel power plant

Japans Chiyoda Corp and its partners said on Thursday that their pilot hydrogen project, using imported hydrogen from Brunei, has begun providing clean fuel for the gas turbine power generators of Toa Oil Co in Kawasaki, near Tokyo.The move...

Over 18 lakh people given ayurvedic concoction against virus: Rajasthan minister

Over 18 lakh people in Rajasthan were given an ayurvedic concoction as an immunity booster against coronavirus, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Thursday. The minister said that the process for the distribution of the concoction k...

Honda commences pre-launch bookings for all new City

Honda Cars India Ltd HCIL on Thursday said it has commenced pre-launch bookings for the new mid-sized sedan City, which is all set to hit the market next month. Customers can book the fifth generation City from the comfort of their home thr...

Tennis-Thiem 'extremely sorry' for Adria Tour antics

World number three Dominic Thiem is extremely sorry for the way players conducted themselves at Novak Djokovics Adria Tour exhibition event after which four players tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Austrian said on Thursday. D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020