Budget hotels, guest houses in Delhi not to provide accommodation to Chinese nationals

In a mark of protest against Chinese aggression at the border, Delhi Hotel and Restaurant Owners Association on Thursday announced that it has decided not to host any Chinese nationals at its associated hotels or guest houses across the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 15:09 IST
Delhi Hotel and Restaurant Owners Association General Secretary Mahendra Gupta speaking to ANI on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

In a mark of protest against Chinese aggression at the border, Delhi Hotel and Restaurant Owners Association on Thursday announced that it has decided not to host any Chinese nationals at its associated hotels or guest houses across the national capital. While extending full-fledged support to the "Boycott Chinese" campaign of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), the Association announced that the Budget Hotels and Guest Houses in Delhi will not provide any accommodation to Chinese nationals.

"Everyone in the country is protesting against Chinese aggression in their own way. Delhi Hotel Association has decided that we will not allow any bookings for Chinese people at our hotels. We will not allow them to stay at our hotels," association's General Secretary Mahendra Gupta told ANI here. He said, "how can we allow people, who intend to harm our country, to stay at our hotels?"

Commenting on the potential financial strain from the decision on hotels amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Gupta said that the country is bigger than anything else. "Guest houses in Delhi will not provide any accommodation to Chinese Nationals. In view of the nefarious activities of China, it has been decided that no Chinese will be accommodated in Delhi's hotels and guest houses from now onwards. Delhi has about 3,000 budget hotels and guest houses with about 75 thousand rooms," association's President and General Secretary -- Sandeep and Mahendra Gupta respectively said in a statement.

Gupta further said that the Association has also decided not to use any Chinese made products in their hotels and guest houses like furniture, kitchen accessories, cutleries, decorative items, etc. This comes days after 20 Indian Army personnel lost their lives in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan valley, following which several high-level meetings between the two countries were held to deescalate the situation.

Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. (ANI)

