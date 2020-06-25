Left Menu
3 killed, 1 injured in lightning strike incidents: Police

Raj Narayan, 38, a farmer, was killed when he was struck by lightning while working in his field in Itwa village under Bisanda police station area of Banda on Wednesday evening. His body was handed over to his family members after post mortem, police said.

Three persons, including a 12-year-old girl, were killed and a woman was injured in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Banda and Lalitpur districts, police said on Thursday.

His body was handed over to his family members after post mortem, police said. In another incident, a 12-year-old girl died and a woman received serious burns after being struck by lightning in Chakora village under the Baan police station area of Lalitpur district.

In yet another incident of a lightning strike in Lalitpur, a 37-year-old farmer, identified as Bhanguta, was killed while working in his field in Tila village under the Baar police station area. Financial help, as per the norms, will be provided to the bereaved families after post mortem examination, police added.

