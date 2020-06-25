Left Menu
Development News Edition

Docs, activists urge PM to promote plant-based diet

Maulekhi said it is time that the Eat Right Campaign initiated by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India highlights and promotes consumption of plant-based diet for public health, food security and sustainability.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 15:59 IST
Docs, activists urge PM to promote plant-based diet

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and rising concerns over environment and public health, several doctors, activists and animal welfare groups on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote plant-based food options and regulate meat, egg and dairy industries. In a letter to the prime minister, several doctors as well as activists pointed out that as the coronavirus outbreak was traced to a meat market in China's Wuhan, such a threat prevails in meat production facilities and markets in India too.

"The doctors' call has been supported by animal welfare groups People For Animals (PFA), Ahimsa Trust and Mercy For Animals (MFA) who have sent an urgent letter today to the prime minister. The groups' letter points out that a significant amount of research by global bodies such as EAT Lancet, World Economic Forum, the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization, among others have concluded that increased production and consumption of animal-based foods is detrimental to public health and the environment.  "While COVID-19 has been traced to a meat market in Wuhan, the conditions in such places are similar to any meat production facility and market in India," said Gauri Maulekhi, an animal rights activist from PFA. Several prominent and reputable medical professionals have also issued advisories stating that plant-based/vegetarian diets are safer and more sustainable compared to consumption of meat, eggs, and dairy products.

Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi from Tata Memorial Hospital said, "There is ample evidence from research to prove the role of different forms of meat in causation of several chronic diseases such as type-2 diabetes, coronary heart disease, coronary heart failure, stroke etc." Increased meat consumption also leads to increased water usage, deforestation, water pollution and greenhouse effect, ultimately leading to global warming, he added. Maulekhi said it is time that the Eat Right Campaign initiated by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India highlights and promotes consumption of plant-based diet for public health, food security and sustainability. "Virulent disease outbreak, including the current global pandemic have been traced to meat markets and production facilities time and again. The current intensive production practices of egg and meat production gravely impact public health," she said. Countries such as Canada, Germany, China, and others have even recommended an increased consumption of plant-based foods, and limited consumption of meat, dairy and eggs in their national guidelines, the letter said.

"India is already taking numerous steps in the right direction, particularly through the FSSAI's 'Eat Right India' campaign which has highlighted the necessity to bring healthy, sustainable, and safe food to the forefront of Indian diets. "Incentives, subsidies, and public distribution schemes should be developed so as to ensure that malpractices in animal farming such as overcrowding and administration of non-therapeutic antibiotics are not encouraged," it said..

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

England COVID-19 test and trace system fails to reach a quarter of positive cases

Englands COVID-19 test and trace system could not reach a quarter of people who had their cases transferred to the system after a positive test for the new coronavirus, the UKs Department of Health said on Thursday. Of 6,923 people who had ...

Congo announces end to 2nd deadliest Ebola outbreak ever

Eastern Congo has marked an official end to the second deadliest Ebola outbreak in history that killed 2,280 people over nearly two years as armed groups and community mistrust undermined the promise of new vaccinesThursdays milestone was o...

Irdai sets up panel to suggest insurance products related to use of drones

Regulator Irdai has set up a working group to suggest insurance products covering various risks involved in use of drones. In a circular, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India Irdai said drones are emerging as one of t...

26 killed in lightning strikes in Bihar, Gopalganj worst-hit

At least 26 people including three children were killed in lightning strikes in five districts of Bihar on Thursday, officials said. Gopalganj district reported the highest number of deaths, at 13, followed by five in Darbhanga, four in Siw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020