Speeding truck rams into a roadside shanty; 3 children killed

Three children of a family were killed when a speeding truck rammed into a roadside shanty in Bihar's Bhagalpur district on Thursday morning. The truck apparently lost its balance near Jahnvi Chowk in Parbatta police station area and crashed into the hut, killing the three children on the spot, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Pravendu Bharti said.

Others in the family, however, escaped unhurt. The driver fled the spot, abandoning his vehicle, the SDPO said.

The deceased have been identified as Suraj Kumar (14), Chanda Kumari (11) and Puja Kumari (9) - all children of Chandradeo Mandal, who runs an eatery nearby. Angry villagers blocked roads, demanding adequate compensation for the family, and punishment for the guilty.

The blockade was lifted following assurance by senior police officers that they would look into the matter. PTI COR AR RMS RMS.