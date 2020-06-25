Left Menu
New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm.

. DES7 RJ-RAHUL-PILOT Pilot says Rahul should take over as Congress chief again Jaipur: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Pradesh Congress Committee head Sachin Pilot on Thursday said Rahul Gandhi should again take over as party president.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm. . DEL32 JK-LD ENCOUNTER Two militants killed in encounter in JK Srinagar: Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. .

DEL31 CBI-JK-LAL SINGH CBI registers PE against educational trust run by former JK minister Choudhary Lal Singh New Delhi: The CBI has registered a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) to probe allegations of land grabbing and corruption by an educational trust run by ex-Jammu and Kashmir minister Choudhary Lal Singh, who had quit BJP following a row over the rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl in Kathua, officials said on Thursday. . DES8 RJ-VIRUS-CASES 76 fresh coronavirus cases in Rajasthan, case count rises to 16,085 Jaipur: As many as 76 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in Rajasthan on Thursday taking the total number of positive cases to 16,085. .

DES7 RJ-RAHUL-PILOT Pilot says Rahul should take over as Congress chief again Jaipur: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Pradesh Congress Committee head Sachin Pilot on Thursday said Rahul Gandhi should again take over as party president. . DES19 NCR-VIRUS-UP-DATA One-third of active COVID cases, deaths in UP reported from 8 NCR districts Noida (UP): Uttar Pradesh's eight districts that lie in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) account for about one-third of the active COVID-19 cases in the state as well as deaths linked to coronavirus, according to official data. .

DES9 UP-EMERGENCY-SPEAKER Jailed during Emergency, UP Speaker goes down memory lane Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Assembly Hriday Narayan Dixit recalls how a jailor at Unnao prison changed his tone towards him as the results of the 1977 Lok Sabha elections came in, toppling Indira Gandhi after two years of Emergency. DES21 HR-HOODA Rising fuel prices will have cascading effect: B S Hooda Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday flayed the Centre over the rising fuel prices, saying it is bound to have a cascading effect and burden common people.. .

