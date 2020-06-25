New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm. . DEL32 JK-LD ENCOUNTER Two militants killed in encounter in JK Srinagar: Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. .

DEL31 CBI-JK-LAL SINGH CBI registers PE against educational trust run by former JK minister Choudhary Lal Singh New Delhi: The CBI has registered a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) to probe allegations of land grabbing and corruption by an educational trust run by ex-Jammu and Kashmir minister Choudhary Lal Singh, who had quit BJP following a row over the rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl in Kathua, officials said on Thursday. . DES8 RJ-VIRUS-CASES 76 fresh coronavirus cases in Rajasthan, case count rises to 16,085 Jaipur: As many as 76 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in Rajasthan on Thursday taking the total number of positive cases to 16,085. .

DES7 RJ-RAHUL-PILOT Pilot says Rahul should take over as Congress chief again Jaipur: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Pradesh Congress Committee head Sachin Pilot on Thursday said Rahul Gandhi should again take over as party president. . DES19 NCR-VIRUS-UP-DATA One-third of active COVID cases, deaths in UP reported from 8 NCR districts Noida (UP): Uttar Pradesh's eight districts that lie in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) account for about one-third of the active COVID-19 cases in the state as well as deaths linked to coronavirus, according to official data. .

DES9 UP-EMERGENCY-SPEAKER Jailed during Emergency, UP Speaker goes down memory lane Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Assembly Hriday Narayan Dixit recalls how a jailor at Unnao prison changed his tone towards him as the results of the 1977 Lok Sabha elections came in, toppling Indira Gandhi after two years of Emergency. DES21 HR-HOODA Rising fuel prices will have cascading effect: B S Hooda Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday flayed the Centre over the rising fuel prices, saying it is bound to have a cascading effect and burden common people.. .